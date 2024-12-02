Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
vscode-pokemon
vscode-pokemon
Bring Pokémon nostalgia into your code editor
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
VS Code Pokémon brings Pokémon to your code editor, to bring you some joy and nostalgia when you’re coding.
Launched in
Text Editors
Software Engineering
GitHub
+1 by
vscode-pokemon
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
vscode-pokemon
Bring Pokémon nostalgia into your code editor
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
vscode-pokemon by
vscode-pokemon
was hunted by
Jakob Hoeg
in
Text Editors
,
Software Engineering
,
GitHub
. Made by
Jakob Hoeg
. Featured on December 3rd, 2024.
vscode-pokemon
is not rated yet. This is vscode-pokemon's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report