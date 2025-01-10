Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Vortn
Vortn
Think Bigger with Your AI Second Brain
Visit
Upvote 74
From managing knowledge democraticaly, offloading decision making to automating tasks, our AI second brain evolves with your business, offering solutions that scale with your needs.
Free Options
Launch tags:
SaaS
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
Change Management
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Vortn
Think Bigger with Your AI Second Brain
Follow
74
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Vortn by
Vortn
was hunted by
Jernej Pregelj
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Change Management
. Made by
Jernej Pregelj
. Featured on January 13th, 2025.
Vortn
is not rated yet. This is Vortn's first launch.