Open source voice chat infra that rivals GPT-4o

Free
AI voice chat infrastructure that uses WebSockets. It can achieve voice-to-voice latency as low as 300ms (what GPT-4o does) without a unified voice codec. Everything runs on a single high-end consumer GPU.
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
Audio
voicechat2 by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Developer Tools, GitHub, Audio. Made by
Leonard
. Featured on August 4th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is voicechat2's first launch.
