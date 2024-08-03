Launches
voicechat2
Open source voice chat infra that rivals GPT-4o
AI voice chat infrastructure that uses WebSockets. It can achieve voice-to-voice latency as low as 300ms (what GPT-4o does)
without
a unified voice codec. Everything runs on a single high-end consumer GPU.
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
Audio
+1 by
About this launch
0
reviews
36
followers
voicechat2 by
voicechat2
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Audio
. Made by
Leonard
. Featured on August 4th, 2024.
voicechat2
is not rated yet. This is voicechat2's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
