Voice Roulette

Talk to strangers, maybe meet your next best internet friend

¿তোর কি হবে on Twitter@TaylorLorenz Eliminating video entirely avoids the least desirable 'feature' of chatroulette. Nice.
Twittertorkihobe
Taylor Lorenz on TwitterVoiceroulette is like chatroulette but just for voice and it's so fun https://t.co/D2cVX87PyX
Twittertaylorlorenz

Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Feature request: This as a mobile app with Airpods pairing that beams random strangers into your ear throughout the day. This might be the best or worst idea.
1060
Neil KinnishMakerPro@neiltak
Thanks for hunting us @jakecrump Voice Roulette is a fun experiment, met some amazing people through it already! something magic about randomly connecting with strangers. We have some fun ideas to throw in around gaming. If you haven't tried it yet, jump in and give it a go – love any feedback! PS it works on mobile and desktop, better with headphones (especially on mobile).
