Voice Roulette
Talk to strangers, maybe meet your next best internet friend
#4 Product of the DayToday
Voice Roulette is a place to talk to strangers and maybe meet your next new internet friend
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Feature request: This as a mobile app with Airpods pairing that beams random strangers into your ear throughout the day. This might be the best or worst idea.
Neil KinnishMakerPro@neiltak
Thanks for hunting us @jakecrump Voice Roulette is a fun experiment, met some amazing people through it already! something magic about randomly connecting with strangers. We have some fun ideas to throw in around gaming. If you haven't tried it yet, jump in and give it a go – love any feedback! PS it works on mobile and desktop, better with headphones (especially on mobile).
