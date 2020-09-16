discussion
Sourav Bhar
MakerBuilding Vocally.us
Hey Product Hunt! We built Vocally.us because despite working with tons of data in our past, we realized that we always got our best "Aha" moments when we engaged our users / potential users in deep, open-ended conversation. So, we wanted to productize it to make it repeatable & efficient. The result - www.vocally.us We think Product, Market Research, User Research and Voice of Customer teams could benefit from Vocally.us. We are eager to hear your feedback and/or comments. Please let us know here or else drop me a line at sourav@vocally.us. Here's a demo survey that you can try yourself: http://bit.ly/Vocally-PH-demo Cheers!
