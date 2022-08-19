Products
Home
Vocably
Ranked #4 for today
Vocably
Expand your vocabulary while surfing the web
Check out unfamiliar words while surfing the web in a foreign language. Then, automatically save the checked-out words as flashcards. The flashcards are available for review and study on your mobile device.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Education
Languages
About this launch
Vocably was hunted by
Dmytro Snisarenko
in
Chrome Extensions
Education
Languages
. Made by
Dmytro Snisarenko
. Featured on August 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#165
