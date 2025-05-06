Launches
VizDiff
Visual screenshot testing for storybook + github
VizDiff automates visual regression by capturing Storybook screenshots in CI, highlighting pixel diffs, and adding GitHub checks before you merge.
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
GitHub
15% off first year
59
1
VizDiff by
was hunted by
Ada Pixel
in
Software Engineering
Developer Tools
GitHub
. Made by
Ada Pixel
. Featured on May 7th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is VizDiff's first launch.