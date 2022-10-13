Products
This is the latest launch from Warmly
See Warmly’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Virtual Nametags by Warmly,
Ranked #13 for today
Virtual Nametags by Warmly,
Own the space around your face - Free Zoom App
Visit
Upvote 19
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Find refreshing ways to connect and build rapport over video calls with a Warmly Nametag. Highlight professional details like title and company name while simultaneously sharing personal ones like your pronouns, name pronunciation, and location.
Launched in
Sales
,
Meetings
,
Tech
by
Warmly
About this launch
Warmly
Free Zoom App: Warmly People Insights
58
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Virtual Nametags by Warmly, by
Warmly
was hunted by
Max Greenwald
in
Sales
,
Meetings
,
Tech
. Made by
Max Greenwald
,
Alan Zhao
,
Carina Boo
,
Alessandro Cetera
and
Tiffany Lin
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Warmly
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 58 users. It first launched on August 14th, 2021.
Upvotes
19
Comments
5
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#52
Report