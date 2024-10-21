Launches
Vidify
Turn Shopify product images into AI shoppable videos
Create AI videos out of your product images for your Shopify store. Post them as shoppable Instagram reels
Launched in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
by
About this launch
Turn Shopify product images into AI shoppable videos
Vidify by
was hunted by
Joe Suh
in
Social Media
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
. Made by
Joe Suh
and
Abdul Rehman
. Featured on October 24th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Vidify's first launch.
Upvotes
85
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
