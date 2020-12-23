Video Messages from Canva
Tanmay Jain
MakerProduct Manager@ Canva
Hey Product Hunt! We're super excited to be launching Canva’s new Video Messages feature! Now you can easily create a video message, for free, and invite your family, friends or colleagues to record their own via a shareable link which is then automatically compiled into your video. Mark any special occasion without the need to manage large group conversations, multiple files and tedious coordination. With everything going on in the world, there has never been a more important time to connect with family and friends. We hope this new feature helps make the world feel a little more connected when we need it most. We'd love your questions and feedback on the product! Please feel free to drop them below.
