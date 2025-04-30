Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Vibesuite
Vibesuite
Work 3x faster with v0, Lovable, and more
Visit
Upvote 69
Supercharge your vibe coding workflow. Stay in flow and build 3× faster on v0, Lovable, and more. Vibesuite gives you instant notifications, sound alerts, and automatic tab switching—so you can prompt, code, and ship without distractions.
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Developer Tools
•
No-Code
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Vibesuite
Work 3x faster with v0, Lovable, and more
Follow
69
Points
10
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Vibesuite by
Vibesuite
was hunted by
Juan Buis
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
Juan Buis
. Featured on May 1st, 2025.
Vibesuite
is not rated yet. This is Vibesuite's first launch.