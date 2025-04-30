Subscribe
Work 3x faster with v0, Lovable, and more
Supercharge your vibe coding workflow. Stay in flow and build 3× faster on v0, Lovable, and more. Vibesuite gives you instant notifications, sound alerts, and automatic tab switching—so you can prompt, code, and ship without distractions.
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsDeveloper ToolsNo-Code

Work 3x faster with v0, Lovable, and more
Juan Buis
in Chrome Extensions, Developer Tools, No-Code. Made by
Juan Buis
. Featured on May 1st, 2025.
This is Vibesuite's first launch.