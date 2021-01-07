Vibes productivity software

discussion
Would you recommend this product?
M.V. Sajin
MakerWeb Designer
Hey Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out Vibes. Due to the benefits of listening to natural sounds, we should try spending some time with nature (and we find that to be rather difficult nowadays). As a New Year gift to the community, this software is free for a limited time. Be sure to add your coupon code "PRODUCTHUNT" during checkout and you are done! Any feedback will be welcome! Max.
Share
Far Out!
Fantastic Work
@eliasthemshirts Thank you, if you are on Windows, the app is actually free with much more options.
Very cool