Vibes productivity software

Positive soundscapes to boost your workday - now free for PH

Vibes gives relaxing vibes and background sounds to boost your workday creativity by prompting abstract thinking.
The Vibes software is offered for Product Hunt fellows for free. Use the promo code PRODUCTHUNT to get a 100% discount and a lifetime license!
Kim Weidenbach


Hey Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out Vibes. Due to the benefits of listening to natural sounds, we should try spending some time with nature (and we find that to be rather difficult nowadays). As a New Year gift to the community, this software is free for a limited time. Be sure to add your coupon code "PRODUCTHUNT" during checkout and you are done! Any feedback will be welcome! Max.
Kim Weidenbach
Far Out!
Elias Themshirts
Fantastic Work
M.V. Sajin


@eliasthemshirts Thank you, if you are on Windows, the app is actually free with much more options.
Rob Chapman
Very cool
