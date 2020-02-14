Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
Vetter
Vetter
Test if your emails will be spammed, using real accounts.
Email
Email Newsletters
+ 1
get it
UPVOTE
4
Vetter allows you to safely determine whether an email you wish to send will be marked as spam. This is done by testing the email against a network of real email accounts, and checking whether it ended up in inboxes or was spammed.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Elios
Nice idea, will def give if a try this week
Upvote
Share
40m
Send