Eoin Nolan
Hey everyone! Vemos is a free, open-source Chrome extension that I thought would be fun to put together to make it easier to do virtual movie nights. I built a really early version of Vemos back in 2018 when my girlfriend went travelling. We wanted an easy way to be able to connect and watch stuff together while she was away, and just trying to hit the play button on a Netflix video at the same just didn't really cut it... There's something about seeing the other person watching along with you that I think is really needed to make virtual movie nights more fun, and Vemos was the result of tinkering with WebRTC to see if that could be possible. It worked out great for us! Given the current situation with Coronavirus, and so many of us being quarantined in our homes, I thought I'd revisit the project and spruce it up to make it useful for everyone to use. Vemos should work directly on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Youtube, and Hulu*. Try it out and let me know if it's useful! Cheers, Eoin --- Github: https://github.com/nolaneo/vemos * I think it works on Hulu; I can't get it in Europe to test it 😅
