Thomas Wang
Maker
Multidisciplinary designer/developer
Hi PH! 👋 VaxNow was a project started in 2019 as a way to simplify vaccines/immunizations for the general public. During the coronavirus pandemic, we are using this mission to help notify the public about updates to the coronavirus vaccine candidates, so we can be informed about the timeline and details regarding these potential vaccines. The app is currently only available on Google Play. Receive a stream of updates of the vaccine progress through push notifications. New updates are shown first and then a list of all current vaccine candidates. You can also track the progress of all current vaccine candidates in their respective phases, from phase 1 to approval. You can also subscribe to email updates on our website, https://vaxnow.org.
