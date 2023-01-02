Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Vasona Hire
Vasona Hire
Ranked #10 for today

Vasona Hire

Simplify your hiring process

Free
Don't have a recruiting team? No worries. Vasona is a hiring platform that is both powerful and easy to use. Start hiring effectively without being overwhelmed.
Launched in Hiring, Remote Work, Human Resources by
Vasona Hire
About this launch
Vasona Hire
Vasona HireSimplify your hiring process
0
reviews
2
followers
Vasona Hire by
Vasona Hire
was hunted by
Ali Mir
in Hiring, Remote Work, Human Resources. Made by
Ali Mir
. Featured on January 3rd, 2023.
Vasona Hire
is not rated yet. This is Vasona Hire's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#41