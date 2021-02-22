Validated Videos

discussion
Иван Романович
MakerTech enthusiast
Hey PH, I did a little research on short videos in Tiktok and as a by-product, I collected a "business" base of Tiktok for the main business categories. You might find this list helpful if: - want to learn how to promote your business through short videos - want to find ideas for your new short videos - want to learn about the problems of a particular type of business (this is a frequent topic for short videos) - want to adapt the best ideas for yourself and try to grow quickly in Tiktok or Reels List last updated: 2021-02-22 I will be glad to answer your questions
