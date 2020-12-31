Log In
Validated ideas 2.0

9,000 popular but poorly executed apps

A list of 9,000 badly executed products and apps. Are you looking for project ideas? Then this list could be useful to you.
- 2,599 iOS Apps
- 1,226 Chrome Extensions
- 240 Web Apps (from ProductHunt)
- 4,999 Android Apps
Airtable access + JSON files
Huszko Jozsef
Maker
My first successful product - Validated ideas - got a lot of good feedback. Many of you found it useful, but it only had Android apps. Validated ideas 2.0 is more: it contains Chrome Extensions, iOS Apps, Android Apps and even a few Web Apps. 2021 is about to start. I hope everybody will have a good and successful year. And I want to help: for the first 500 buyers, it is $6.9 instead of the original $14.99. Sample Airtable: https://airtable.com/shraOsT3Z9P... Ask me anything and if you buy it, please, tell me your opinion, I would really appreciate it!
