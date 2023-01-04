Sign in
UX Mining
Discover experiences of your users
From interview to report- we cover it all! 👩💻 video-calling with observer roles,live-notes, tags, mobile joining ⏯ share HD-quality recordings and work with a team to analyze 📊 rainbow spreadsheet report and links to share insights
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
UX Design
by
UX Mining
About this launch
UX Mining
Discover experiences of your users
UX Mining by
UX Mining
was hunted by
Agnieszka Budziałowska
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
UX Design
. Made by
Joana Kaminska
,
Michał Kluz
,
Agnieszka Budziałowska
,
Jean-luc Momprive
,
Jean-luc Momprive
and
Grzegorz Meller
. Featured on January 31st, 2023.
UX Mining
is not rated yet. This is UX Mining's first launch.
