Uvodo Payments

eCommerce & payments platform for solopreneurs.

Uvodo is the simplest eCommerce & payments platform to sell goods online and receive payments without a setup or upfront costs. With Uvodo, solopreneurs can start selling online, accepting payments, and payout collected funds.
Launched in
Payments
SaaS
E-Commerce
 by
Uvodo
About this launch
Uvodo Payments by
Uvodo
was hunted by
Tal Karimli
in Payments, SaaS, E-Commerce. Made by
Tal Karimli
,
Orkhan Hajiyev
,
Vugar Aliyev
,
Ardis Mammadli
,
Aytaj Abbasova
,
Narmina Balabayli
and
Nijat Bakhtiyarli
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Uvodo
is rated 5/5 by 14 users. It first launched on June 13th, 2023.
