Uvodo Payments
Uvodo Payments
eCommerce & payments platform for solopreneurs.
Uvodo is the simplest eCommerce & payments platform to sell goods online and receive payments without a setup or upfront costs. With Uvodo, solopreneurs can start selling online, accepting payments, and payout collected funds.
Launched in
Payments
SaaS
E-Commerce
by
Uvodo
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Uvodo
eCommerce & payments platform for solopreneurs
14
reviews
660
followers
Follow for updates
Uvodo Payments by
Uvodo
was hunted by
Tal Karimli
in
Payments
,
SaaS
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Tal Karimli
,
Orkhan Hajiyev
,
Vugar Aliyev
,
Ardis Mammadli
,
Aytaj Abbasova
,
Narmina Balabayli
and
Nijat Bakhtiyarli
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Uvodo
is rated
5/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on June 13th, 2023.
Upvotes
43
Comments
22
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
