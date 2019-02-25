User Testing v2 by Marvel
Get video, voice and analytical feedback on designs
#1 Product of the DayToday
In just a few clicks you can connect with users and record, replay and analyse how they interact with your designs and prototypes.
Reviews
+4 reviews
- Pros:
Such a slick implementation of user testing – effortlessly integrated into the existing Marvel workflow.Cons:
None to report yet – just interested to see how pricing will work.
Have been a Marvel user for years – this latest update makes it so easy to get outside feedback on designs. So exciting to have this – feels like it can really change how we do user testing as part of the design process.James Gill has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Murat MutluMakerHiring@mutlu82 · Co-Founder, Marvelapp
Hi everyone! Excited to announce the first of our major releases in 2019 that will transform how you use Marvel and validate your ideas. User Testing is such a fundamental part of prototyping, so we wanted to streamline how that happens by building the easiest and most powerful way to record and measure how your designs are used. In just a few clicks you can connect with users and record, replay and analyse how users interact with your designs and prototypes. Here's a couple of awesome things to get excited about - Screen, audio and reaction replays - Annotate and collaborate on test results - Spend less time typing notes with voice Transcription built-in - Scale and automate testing with our API and Zapier And that's just the start! Head to the link above to find out more 🎉
Upvote (9)Share·
Neil Berry@neil_berry
@mutlu82 this looks awesome! Will it be available across all plans?
Upvote Share·
Murat MutluMakerHiring@mutlu82 · Co-Founder, Marvelapp
@neil_berry Yes! It's rolling out to customers first then all plans after that
Upvote Share·
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new since the last user testing? :)
Upvote (1)Share·
Murat MutluMakerHiring@mutlu82 · Co-Founder, Marvelapp
@aaronoleary Was just typing that out below! User Testing is now available as a native function of Marvel rather than using several separate services
Upvote (2)Share·
@marty@marty · Director, Tens
Always killing it @mutlu82, can't wait to try this out. PS. Great video!
Upvote (1)Share·
Murat MutluMakerHiring@mutlu82 · Co-Founder, Marvelapp
@marty Thanks for the support!
Upvote Share·
Francisc Aknai@franciscaknai · Design / Front-end Lead
This is just awesome @mutlu82
Upvote (1)Share·
Murat MutluMakerHiring@mutlu82 · Co-Founder, Marvelapp
@franciscaknai Thanks v much!
Upvote Share·
Dmitriy Levchenko@levchenkod · Making things at itsbeat.com
This is strong update, will use it for sure 👏
Upvote (1)Share·