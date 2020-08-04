Discussion
urLive makes connecting with video as simple as making a phone call. Remote work, sales and customer service just became much, much easier. I encourage you to try out the scheduling feature of having “Earl the bot” call you for scheduled meetings. It's pretty cool.
Maker
Hey Makers! My name is Taranjeet and I’m the CEO and Founder of urLive. Thanks to Nikki DeMeré for hunting us. We’re a bunch of high-school and university friends who were looking for an easier way to connect via video. The available options were clunky, required massive downloads and took minutes to set up calls so we set out to find a better way. We’ve been developing our core, patent-pending technology for years and are ready for your feedback. Our fresh approach, which makes video calling as simple as making phone calls, really seems to resonate with businesses because it simplifies and enables remote selling, online sales and customer support. Anytime an initial call leads to in-person contact is now simpler. We’d love your feedback and support, specifically on: • Your brandable, reusable “Infinity” link. It’s like a phone number, you only need to share it once and anytime someone needs to reach you, they use the same link. We provide multiple “lines” in case you get more than one call at once. You can jump between calls and you won’t get Zoom Bombed. • Your favorite way to start video calls from among: 1. Zero-Clicks from the browser 2. One-Click from your included public page, website, email, social networks or SMS Text 3. Scheduled, when our bot Earl automatically calls you • Scheduling calls is a breeze with Calendly-like functionality. Our schedule bot Earl calls all subscribers at the exact time a call is scheduled to start so you’ll never miss another meeting, or waste time setting it up • HD quality audio and video We have a special promotion for all Product Hunters that sign up in the next two weeks. In addition to our 30-day free trial, you get 6 MONTHS FREE (a $144 value) of our Professional Plan by using the coupon code: PHURLIVE6. This code is only valid until August 18. Our team willl be standing by to take your calls and questions at https://url.live/hello (9 AM - 5 PM, Pacific Standard Time). But if you prefer the old way then send us an email at hello@url.live
