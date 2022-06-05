Products
Unreal Speech
Ranked #2 for today
Unreal Speech
Better and 8x cheaper text-to-speech than AWS
The first ultra-affordable, ultra-realistic AI narrator. Trained to sound audiobook-esque, perfect for narrating articles, blogs, newsletters, books, PDFs, and more! Compare against AWS side-by-side.
Launched in
API
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
by
Unreal Speech
About this launch
Upvotes
29
Comments
5
Daily rank
#2
Weekly rank
#8
