Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Wowa
Maker
Hi, humbly said: I am the maker of Unminus. I’m working on it beside my job and three children - towards a dream I had 3 years ago. I am aware that "Unsplash for Music" is a very high goal and I know it's still a long way from here. Nevertheless, I believe in being able to get closer to this "together" :-) That's why I'm looking intensively for your qualified feedback like: • what are main issues to solve from your perspective? • what are basic features still to provide? • is staying "ad-free“ a must? • what are suitable paths for funding to get to the next level? ... would be so excited to get your response here. Here is a new free song special for Hunters (private link early access) https://www.unminus.com/private/... --- As a Music Artist I found out early, that Music-Copyright is not trivial. So in the beginning of Unminus I decided to give my own music away for free as I can assure the rights. Today, after some steps of improvements and contributions, I am looking for like-minded people to follow the creation of a go-to place for free premium music. I'm really looking forward to your feedback & support to maintain and extend the project while keeping it ad-free. Thanks so much. Wowa from Germany
UpvoteShare