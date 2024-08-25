Launches
Home
Product
UnInbox: Spaces & Workflows
Ranked #6 for today
UnInbox: Spaces & Workflows
Open source collaborative email platform to get shit done
Create shared inboxes, add infinite addresses, and per email workflow statuses. UnInbox helps your team track emails through their lifecycle, keeping your team in sync, and your users happy.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Open Source
+1 by
UnInbox
UnInbox: Spaces & Workflows by
UnInbox
was hunted by
Omar McPizza 🍕
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
. Made by
Omar McPizza 🍕
,
Blank Particle
and
Denislav Jeliazkov
. Featured on August 25th, 2024.
UnInbox
is rated
5/5 ★
by 4 users. It first launched on April 12th, 2024.
Upvotes
64
Comments
32
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#131
