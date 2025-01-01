UniDeck No-Code dashboards for everyone Visit Upvote 99

UniDeck makes it easy to create personalized dashboards and portals for both individuals and enterprises. Connect your favorite tools like Jira, Google, Microsoft Teams, Trello, and GitHub, while AI helps you design and automate effortlessly.

Free Options Launch tags: Productivity • SaaS • Artificial Intelligence Early Adopters - €1

Meet the team Show more Show more