Home
UniDeck
UniDeck
No-Code dashboards for everyone
UniDeck makes it easy to create personalized dashboards and portals for both individuals and enterprises. Connect your favorite tools like Jira, Google, Microsoft Teams, Trello, and GitHub, while AI helps you design and automate effortlessly.
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
UniDeck
No-Code Dashboards For Everyone
UniDeck by
was hunted by
Erfan Besharat
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Erfan Besharat
and
Mahdi Pourismaiel
. Featured on January 2nd, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is UniDeck's first launch.