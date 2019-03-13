Building a pitch deck from scratch sucks. It doesn't have to.
Check out this library of constantly updated and completely free resources that'll come in handy the next time you create a pitch deck.
The site also features real decks from succesful startups for inspiration.
KP
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I'm KP, an indie maker, a product geek and a huge Product Hunt fan ❤️. Thank you for checking out my latest side hustle, UnDeck. The idea 💡for UnDeck came from watching so many founder friends/peers get annoyed due to the lack of a unified home for all the current AND high-quality resources ⚙️ needed to build great pitch decks. This is a fairly recurring problem expressed by many founders on Twitter as well. I chanced upon ✨ a popular Medium post by Mathilde Collin (CEO, Front) where she describes her frustration with pitch deck resources: "When I turned to Google to get some inspiration, I was very disappointed by the lack of examples available, especially in the SaaS space. I more or less had to start from a blank canvas." I love studying and analyzing pitch decks 😍 so I figured I could invest time in collecting and carefully curating resources THAT ACTUALLY WORK for founders who need to start from scratch. Without dwelling too much, I decided to build and ship something simple using no-code tools such as AirTable, Table2Site and Mailchimp to bring this platform to life. I intend to keep this as an open-source collection and would love for you to join me in updating the resource library up-to-date as we go. This project is definitely inspired by amazing open-source pioneers like UnSplash and Undraw. (h/t @ninalimpi) Thank you for checking out this little pet project of mine & hope you'll find some value as you browse around. Feel free to let me know if you have any questions/comments. ❤️🙏
