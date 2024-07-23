Launches
Context-aware cat writer for Figma

Generate AI-powered text suggestions tailored to your design context in Figma. Enjoy seamless text fitting, light/dark mode, and SEO optimisation. Save time, enhance your design process, and elevate content quality.
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Karmabot
Webflow
Figma
Claude by Anthropic
UIQuill by
UIQuill
was hunted by
Stas Kulesh
in Design Tools, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Max Usatov
,
Stas Kulesh
,
David Kravitz
and
Alexander Gladilin
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
