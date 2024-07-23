Launches
UIQuill
UIQuill
Context-aware cat writer for Figma
Generate AI-powered text suggestions tailored to your design context in Figma. Enjoy seamless text fitting, light/dark mode, and SEO optimisation. Save time, enhance your design process, and elevate content quality.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
UIQuill
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
About this launch
UIQuill by
UIQuill
was hunted by
Stas Kulesh
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Max Usatov
,
Stas Kulesh
,
David Kravitz
and
Alexander Gladilin
. Featured on July 24th, 2024.
UIQuill
is not rated yet. This is UIQuill's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report