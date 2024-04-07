Launches
This is the latest launch from UI Bakery
See UI Bakery’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → UI Bakery AI App Generator
UI Bakery AI App Generator

Prompt to web app

Free
Embed
Generate internal tools, CRUD apps, and admin panels on top of SQL databases with the power of AI. Connect your data, provide a prompt, and see what UI Bakery AI App Generator can do for you. Publish and share with your users securely.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
 by
UI Bakery
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
GPT-4
GPT-4
2,350 upvotes
GPT-4 is used as a generative LLM to build UI and business logic.
About this launch
UI BakeryLow-code internal tool builder
55reviews
160
followers
UI Bakery AI App Generator by
UI Bakery
was hunted by
Vladimir Lugovsky
in Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Made by
Vladimir Lugovsky
,
Dmitry Nehaychik
,
Konstantin Danovsky
,
Wiktoria Romanowska
and
Nikita Poltoratsky
. Featured on April 8th, 2024.
UI Bakery
is rated 5/5 by 50 users. It first launched on September 23rd, 2019.
