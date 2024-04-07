Launches
UI Bakery AI App Generator
UI Bakery AI App Generator
Prompt to web app
Generate internal tools, CRUD apps, and admin panels on top of SQL databases with the power of AI. Connect your data, provide a prompt, and see what UI Bakery AI App Generator can do for you. Publish and share with your users securely.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
UI Bakery
GPT-4
2,350 upvotes
GPT-4 is used as a generative LLM to build UI and business logic.
UI Bakery AI App Generator by
UI Bakery
was hunted by
Vladimir Lugovsky
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Vladimir Lugovsky
,
Dmitry Nehaychik
,
Konstantin Danovsky
,
Wiktoria Romanowska
and
Nikita Poltoratsky
. Featured on April 8th, 2024.
UI Bakery
is rated
5/5 ★
by 50 users. It first launched on September 23rd, 2019.
Upvotes
56
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
