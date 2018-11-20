The main purpose of Twizzy is to be a standalone messenger for Twitter. You can use it in collapsed or expanded mode. It supports everything that messages on Twitter support: gifs, images, stickers, etc. You can also send tweets directly from the menu bar. You can attach images, gifs, polls, etc. The support for multiple accounts is coming soon.
KitzeMaker@thekitze · Founder of React Academy
Hey there PH! Huh, I'm finally releasing the app that I've been personally using in the past 5 months! 😄️ I was wasting too much time on Twitter whenever I wanted to send a message or a tweet, so I made Twizzy. The main purpose of it is to be a standalone messenger for Twitter DMs. But I also have twitter.com blocked when I'm doing creative work, so I added functionality to tweet from the menu bar. This has dramatically reduced the time that I spend on Twitter, and hopefully it will help you too 😊 Let me know if you have any questions 🙏️
Mighty Alex@mightyalex · Product Developer
The landing page is beautiful. Bought the app because I need it badly.
Alexis •@alexisaucarre
Hey ! The app seems great, I can't get the idea out of my head that the price is maybe a little bit too high ? Oh a suggestion, since there's no more integration of Twitter on macOS, it could be nice to see Twizzy in the share sheet to quickly send link or picture. But that's a whole new level of development I think. Anyway, good luck !
