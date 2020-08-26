New Linux Client & Designing Twingate for Developers We're delighted to announce the release of our Twingate client app for Linux! With this release, Twingate now supports all major desktop and mobile operating systems, including Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows. Twingate client for Linux We're particularly excited about this because of its relevance to the group of users who we had in mind when we started building Twingate: developers.