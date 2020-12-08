Twilio for Slack

discussion
Igor Boshoer
Maker
Creative. Technologist. Entrepreneur.
Hi PH community - we're giving your Slack team SMS superpowers today! 👀 We're thrilled to be launching our biggest product update - direct integration with Twilio and Slack! You can now bring your Twilio numbers directly to Slack and enable two-way conversations with your team across any number of channels you want. ☎️ Install the Clerk bot to your team and integrate Twilio #s out of the box 📞 Select choose 'your own number' and enter your Twilio Auth Token, Twilio Account SID then the phone number you’d like to associate Clerk with. 🤳 Enable Slack to become your SMS command center and let your team collaborate in real-time ⚡ Consolidate all your SMS inside of Slack ✅ Connect CRMs like GSuite, Hubspot and CSV We built Clerk exclusively on top of Slack so you don't need a separate web-app or site to manage your SMS campaigns. No additional log-ins, accounts, or admin needed! 25% PH discount on annual accounts!
