Tusk (YC W24)
Tusk (YC W24)
Make UI improvements with AI
Tusk is an AI agent that helps product teams complete UI changes from ticket to pull request. Automate away grunt work like minor bug fixes and copy changes to increase customer NPS without bothering your software engineers.
Launched in
SaaS
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Tusk (YC W24)
About this launch
Tusk (YC W24)
Make UI improvements with AI
Tusk (YC W24) by
Tusk (YC W24)
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Marcel Tan
,
Sohil Kshirsagar
and
Jun Yu
Featured on August 13th, 2024.
Tusk (YC W24)
is rated
5/5 ★
It first launched on August 12th, 2024.
Upvotes
47
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
