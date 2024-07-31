  • Subscribe
    Tusk (YC W24)

    Tusk (YC W24)

    Make UI improvements with AI

    Tusk is an AI agent that helps product teams complete UI changes from ticket to pull request. Automate away grunt work like minor bug fixes and copy changes to increase customer NPS without bothering your software engineers.
    SaaS
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    Tusk (YC W24)
    Linear
    Tusk (YC W24)
    Tusk (YC W24)Make UI improvements with AI
    Tusk (YC W24) by
    Tusk (YC W24)
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    in SaaS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Marcel Tan
    ,
    Sohil Kshirsagar
    and
    Jun Yu
    Featured on August 13th, 2024.
    Tusk (YC W24)
    is rated 5/5 by 2 users. It first launched on August 12th, 2024.
