Tulsa Remote is looking for builders, hustlers and change-makers. We'll provide the canvas.
You're looking for something new. We're looking for great people to join the Tulsa community.
WE'VE GOT A LOT TO SHARE:
- $10,000
- Free Desk Space
- Free Housing
- Welcoming Community
See you there!
Around the web
Stop Complaining About Your Rent and Move to Tulsa, Suggests Tulsa"I'm a California, New York guy," Michael Basch tells me. "I figured I'd be really bored here." "Here" is Tulsa, the second-largest city in Oklahoma, known for its new $465 million public park, the Gathering Place, and its annual Chili Bowl. Since moving there earlier this year, Basch says that he hasn't been bored at all.
CityLab
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.