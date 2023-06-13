Products
This is the latest launch from Trickle
See Trickle’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Trickle 1.0

Trickle 1.0

Your AI-driven Workspace for Notes, Tasks & Knowledge Base

Free Options
Embed
Trickle is the AI-driven workspace blending your notes, tasks, and knowledge base — for you and your team. Get inspired, write faster, and work smarter directly in Trickle with the power of GPT-4.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
SaaS
 +1 by
Trickle
About this launch
Trickle
TrickleA place that makes team ideas shareable & interactive
24reviews
449
followers
Trickle 1.0 by
Trickle
was hunted by
Victor Zhang
in Productivity, Task Management, SaaS. Made by
Warren Wu
,
Nina Dou
,
Wei Yan
,
Lania Kea
,
Grace Rao
,
Jeffrey Zhan
,
samdy chen
,
Victoria Wu
,
Jarod Xu
,
Min Zhou
and
Chocoford
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Trickle
is rated 5/5 by 22 users. It first launched on August 3rd, 2022.
