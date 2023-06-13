Products
Trickle 1.0
Trickle 1.0
Your AI-driven Workspace for Notes, Tasks & Knowledge Base
Trickle is the AI-driven workspace blending your notes, tasks, and knowledge base — for you and your team. Get inspired, write faster, and work smarter directly in Trickle with the power of GPT-4.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
SaaS
Trickle
Trickle
A place that makes team ideas shareable & interactive
Trickle 1.0 by
Trickle
was hunted by
Victor Zhang
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Warren Wu
,
Nina Dou
,
Wei Yan
,
Lania Kea
,
Grace Rao
,
Jeffrey Zhan
,
samdy chen
,
Victoria Wu
,
Jarod Xu
,
Min Zhou
and
Chocoford
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Trickle
is rated
5/5 ★
by 22 users. It first launched on August 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
52
Comments
23
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
