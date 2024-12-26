Launches
TRELLIS 3D AI
Transform images to 3d assets free
Upvote 66
TRELLIS 3D AI is a free tool that converts any image into professional 3D assets. Try our Image to 3D Asset conversion now, no cost.
Free
Launch tags:
Design Tools
Productivity
3D Modeling
Meet the team
About this launch
TRELLIS 3D AI by
TRELLIS 3D AI
was hunted by
Charles Yang
in
Design Tools
Productivity
3D Modeling
. Made by
Charles Yang
. Featured on December 27th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is TRELLIS 3D AI's first launch.