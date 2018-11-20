Reviews
Anton Gera@thisisanton · CEO at Zpoken AI
Hello PH people, I'm with Zpoken Transcriber here. Thank you very much for stopping by and checking out our product. Special thanks to @riaface for posting the Zpoken Transcriber :) So Zpoken Transcriber is a solution that makes speech-to-text transcription easy like never before. You just put a file and receive the result. Simple as that. To make it even more easy we have created a bot (@TranscribeZpokenBot) for Telegram users. So you just upload the file into the bot and the transcription is ready in seconds. Transcriber is fast and one of the most affordable solutions on market. Some advantages of the Zpoken Transcriber: 1. One of the most affordable prices for recognition Thanks to our own developed STT neural network, prices for speech recognition are less than competitors. Starts from $0.05/min. 2. Fast recognition Zpoken STT neural network allows parallelizing recognition streams, which, as a result, speeds the system up to 3 times. 3. High accuracy rate Continuous improvement of language models and retraining of neural networks allowed us to reach 96% accuracy rate. 4. User-friendly interface Easy to transcribe, collect, organize, edit and save audio. 5. Telegram chat-bot (@TranscribeZpokenBot) Send files, audio messages and YouTube links to Telegram chatbot and receive transcription into a bot and at the personal dashboard. 6. Zpoken also provides speech recognition API. Interested in using Zpoken speech-to-text API for your product or service? Just contact us: sales@zpoken.ai Your feedback on usability and accuracy are highly appreciated!
