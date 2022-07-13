Products
tranch
Ranked #1 for today
tranch
B2B Buy Now, Pay Later for software and services
Payment Required
Tranch is the embedded B2B Buy Now, Pay Later solution.
Tranch enables SaaS and Service providers to be paid upfront while offering their customers payment flexibility. Customers can spread invoices from $10k to $250k over 3 - 12 months.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
SaaS
by
tranch
Intercom for Startups
Eligible startups get Intercom features at a 95% discount
About this launch
tranch
B2B Buy Now, Pay Later for Software and Services
87
followers
tranch by
tranch
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
SaaS
. Made by
Beau Allison
and
Philip Kelvin
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
tranch
is not rated yet. This is tranch's first launch.
Upvotes
82
Comments
25
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#15
