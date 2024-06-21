Launches
Say no to governmental bureaucracy

Free
Say no to bureaucracy - Tramitit provides the information you need to navigate governmental procedures quickly. Start by searching for the form you want or navigate our sections at the top.
Launched in
Open Source
User Experience
 by
Tramitit
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Hugo
About this launch
was hunted by
Ricardo Batista
in Open Source, User Experience. Made by
Ricardo Batista
and
Aleksander Wennersteen
. Featured on June 22nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Tramitit's first launch.
