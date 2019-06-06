TradingView Lightweight Charts

🙀 Top performance in a tiny package.
🍪 Free, open-source and feature-rich.
⚡️ At just 43 kilobytes, the dream of lightweight interactive charts is now a reality.
🔋 Powered by HTML5 Canvas technology, these charts would always look perfect on any device.
Alexey ShulzhenkoHunter@alex_shulz · TradingView
Hi Product Hunters, Meet one of the smallest and fastest charting solutions on the web! A great balance between high performance and small file size. Dozens of chart types and customization options - change scales, fonts, tooltips & many more. Set it up & share your feedback.
