Composer is an automated trading platform that allows you to build a portfolio of trading algorithms with AI. Use our no-code visual editor to create your own strategies, backtest them, then execute—all in one platform. No coding skills required. Trading. Built better.
AI that understands, builds, and trades automated strategies
Trade with AI is your entryway to Composer’s automated trading engine and 3,000+ community-built strategies. Start with single-click choices or plain-English prompts. Composer learns your interests, surfaces top performers, or helps you build a strategy fast.
Ananda Aisola
Hey Product Hunt,

I’m Ananda, Co-founder of Composer! We’re thrilled to be back! Since our first launch on Product Hunt in 2023, Composer has automated over $20B in lifetime trading volume and grown into a leading platform for AI trading and trading automation.

Today, we’re excited to unveil the next evolution of that vision: Trade with AI.

The problem

Building trading strategies and automating them usually means juggling tools, data, and code. Spending hours researching and backtesting before you can even place a trade. Coding up an algorithm, securing live market data, and keeping it running is time-intensive, costly, and out of reach for most traders.

How is Trade with AI different?

Trade with AI is your new entryway to Composer’s automated trading engine and 3,000+ community-built strategies.

Just chat your ideas or start with single-click choices. Composer learns your interests, surfaces top performers, and helps you create, backtest, and automate strategies end-to-end.

It’s AI that actually understands trading strategies, builds them, and executes them at your command.

Who can benefit from this?

Any trader who thinks in strategies.

If this is greater than that. When this sector rotates. While the market is volatile.

With Composer, you can explore, edit, and deploy these kinds of trading strategies instantly.

For more advanced traders, our new Composer MCP Server: https://github.com/invest-composer/composer-trade-mcp also connects tools like Claude, n8n, and Perplexity, letting you automate workflows, run backtests, and execute trades all through Composer.

Get started today

Trade with AI: https://www.composer.trade/ai

Start for free (14-day trial) and let us know what you think! And use code HUNT for 88% off. We’re here all day answering questions and would love your feedback.

Alex Cloudstar

Congrats Ananda and team. Love how Trade with AI turns strategy ideas into backtests and live execution in one place, no code. 3,000+ community strategies and the chat-first flow sound super handy. MCP server for advanced workflows is a great touch. Trying the trial now.

@alexcloudstar Thanks, Alex! We're very excited for this launch—hope you will enjoy it! 🚀