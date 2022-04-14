Composer
Reviews praise Composer’s clean UI, intuitive no‑code strategy builder, and strong backtesting, with several users calling it an easy on‑ramp to automated trading. Many highlight quick, helpful support and an active community that shares strategies and engages with the team. Users report solid results and appreciate fast iteration, though a few cite poor experiences and request broader geographic access and research without account signup. Overall sentiment is strongly positive for accessibility and support, with occasional frustrations around availability and onboarding friction.
Composer
Hey Product Hunt,
I’m Ananda, Co-founder of Composer! We’re thrilled to be back! Since our first launch on Product Hunt in 2023, Composer has automated over $20B in lifetime trading volume and grown into a leading platform for AI trading and trading automation.
Today, we’re excited to unveil the next evolution of that vision: Trade with AI.
The problem
Building trading strategies and automating them usually means juggling tools, data, and code. Spending hours researching and backtesting before you can even place a trade. Coding up an algorithm, securing live market data, and keeping it running is time-intensive, costly, and out of reach for most traders.
How is Trade with AI different?
Trade with AI is your new entryway to Composer’s automated trading engine and 3,000+ community-built strategies.
Just chat your ideas or start with single-click choices. Composer learns your interests, surfaces top performers, and helps you create, backtest, and automate strategies end-to-end.
It’s AI that actually understands trading strategies, builds them, and executes them at your command.
Who can benefit from this?
Any trader who thinks in strategies.
If this is greater than that. When this sector rotates. While the market is volatile.
With Composer, you can explore, edit, and deploy these kinds of trading strategies instantly.
For more advanced traders, our new Composer MCP Server: https://github.com/invest-composer/composer-trade-mcp also connects tools like Claude, n8n, and Perplexity, letting you automate workflows, run backtests, and execute trades all through Composer.
Get started today
Trade with AI: https://www.composer.trade/ai
Start for free (14-day trial) and let us know what you think! And use code HUNT for 88% off. We’re here all day answering questions and would love your feedback.
CoLaunchly
Congrats Ananda and team. Love how Trade with AI turns strategy ideas into backtests and live execution in one place, no code. 3,000+ community strategies and the chat-first flow sound super handy. MCP server for advanced workflows is a great touch. Trying the trial now.
Composer
@alexcloudstar Thanks, Alex! We're very excited for this launch—hope you will enjoy it! 🚀