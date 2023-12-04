Products
ToolBox MacOS

Let ChatGPT interact with your Mac

Free
Enables OpenAI GPTs to interact with macOS apps like iMessage, email, or calendar through shortcut actions. Features:
  • Gives access to 128 APIs from Apple Shortcuts.
  • Runs locally with your GPT API to keep your data secure.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
 by
Ristretto 512 First Edition
About this launch
0
4
ToolBox MacOS by
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, GitHub. Made by
Qi Linzhi
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is ToolBox MacOS's first launch.
5
1
-
-