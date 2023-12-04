Products
ToolBox MacOS
Let ChatGPT interact with your Mac
Enables OpenAI GPTs to interact with macOS apps like iMessage, email, or calendar through shortcut actions. Features:
Gives access to 128 APIs from Apple Shortcuts.
Runs locally with your GPT API to keep your data secure.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
by
ToolBox MacOS
ToolBox MacOS
Let ChatGPT interact with your Mac
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
ToolBox MacOS by
ToolBox MacOS
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Qi Linzhi
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
ToolBox MacOS
is not rated yet. This is ToolBox MacOS's first launch.
