Reviews
+2 reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mike SoyluMaker@mikesoylu · Co-founder, Pisano
Hi Hunters! Thanks for dropping by! This is a community project we've been working on for a while at Pisano. We were inspired by TinyLetter and how wonderfully simple it makes managing newsletters. And wanted to create a service, in the same spirit, for startups/businesses/schools/communities/non-profits that want get started with feedback management. That's why we created TinyNPS! We're committed to keeping TinyNPS 100% free, forever and we hope it'll create a ton of value for the whole community. Check it out and tell us what you think ✌️
Upvote (1)Share·
Çağlar Bozkurt@thisiscaglar · Co-founder and CMO of TwentifyCorp.
Salut! ⚓️ Congrats with the launch @mikesoylu @bostanemir! I've been using Tiny-NPS for a couple of days now, and I liked the idea and the way Tiny-NPS works. As Mike has mentioned in the comments, I think it's a great way for early-stage startups and non-profit organizations. Some feedback that came to my mind; - I think it'd be great to have a custom domain option. I understand you guys want to keep things simple, but maybe adding the name of the company before the "tiny-nps.com" domain can cover this issue pretty easily. - Not a big one, but it'd be nice to have an automated e-mail notification that triggers automatically when X% of my participants answer, or when X days have passed. Hoping to see more side projects coming out of Pisano, well-done guys! 🤞
Upvote (1)Share·
Mike SoyluMaker@mikesoylu · Co-founder, Pisano
@bostanemir @thisiscaglar Thanks so much for your feedback Çağlar! We'll keep you posted with updates 👍
Upvote (1)Share·