A simple podcast player for Google Chrome
«Tiny Podcasts» is a simple and beautiful podcast player for Google Chrome. Listen to your all your favourite podcasts from the new tab. Never miss a new episode again!
Free
Chrome ExtensionsProductivityUser Experience

About this launch
A Simple Podcast Player for Google Chrome
Tiny Podcasts was hunted by
Lukas Moro
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, User Experience. Made by
Lukas Moro
. Launched on April 1st, 2025.
Tiny Podcasts
is not rated yet. This is Tiny Podcasts's first launch.