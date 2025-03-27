Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Tiny Podcasts
Tiny Podcasts
A simple podcast player for Google Chrome
Visit
Upvote 2
«Tiny Podcasts» is a simple and beautiful podcast player for Google Chrome. Listen to your all your favourite podcasts from the new tab. Never miss a new episode again!
Free
Launch tags:
Chrome Extensions
•
Productivity
•
User Experience
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Tiny Podcasts
A Simple Podcast Player for Google Chrome
Follow
2
Points
1
Comments
#49
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Tiny Podcasts was hunted by
Lukas Moro
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
Lukas Moro
. Launched on April 1st, 2025.
Tiny Podcasts
is not rated yet. This is Tiny Podcasts's first launch.