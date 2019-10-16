Tiller Money Feeds for Google Sheets

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Edward Shepard
Maker
Happy Spreadsheet Day (October 17)! The Tiller Money Feeds Add-on is a new way to automate personal finance tracking in Google Sheets. You can now connect your banks and automatically feed your daily finances into *any* new or existing Google spreadsheet. No more data entry, multiple account logins, or dealing with CSV files. It's the fastest way to track your financial life in a spreadsheet. Get started with Tiller's Foundation Template and other prebuilt sheets for budgeting, tracking spending, paying down debt, and more. Or, build your own highly customized money tracking dashboard powered by Tiller Money Feeds. It's a personal finance tool made for makers.
Upvote (1)Share
I started using it last week. It seems much better than any app I used before. I'm a spreadsheet junky, so having my finance in Google Sheets is a plus. Does it show each transaction on my credit card or just the total of my bill?
UpvoteShare