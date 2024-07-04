Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Tidyread
Tidyread
Read more in less time
Visit
Upvote 58
30%OFF
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Use AI to automatically curate and summarize your feeds, providing a clean, concise digest at your chosen time.
Launched in
Productivity
News
Artificial Intelligence
by
Tidyread
Interactive
Dashwave 1.0
Ad
Fastest cloud dev environments for Android
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Tidyread
Read more in less time
0
reviews
162
followers
Follow for updates
Tidyread by
Tidyread
was hunted by
Luo Baishun
in
Productivity
,
News
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
JaredL
,
Nicole Astor
,
April-li
,
Jon
,
Zeiki Yu
,
Sophia Wang
and
Trevon Gleeson
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
Tidyread
is not rated yet. This is Tidyread's first launch.
Upvotes
58
Comments
11
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report