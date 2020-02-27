Discussion
Hello guys. I'm Howie. Tico is where better communication happens. What we do is to improve all communication tools and enhance your experiences in communicating with your friends, colleagues and families. It's been a long time that we all suffer from the annoying process when we tried to start a video meeting. But actually it can be really easy nowadays. On Powercall, we narrow down the process of generating a video conferencing to just 2 clicks, you'll be able to start a conversation with video anytime you want in 3 secs finally. Just try it: The two-click to create- https://tico.chat/powercall and the one-click to join- https://tico.chat/powercall?room... Our team has worked hard on the Powercall for months and we are happy to share it with you today. Please a leave comment or feedback if you like or even don't like our design, concept or anything on Tico. I appreciate all the supports and shares. Howie Founder and ❤️@ Tico
Hi Howie, that looks really good so far. Do you have any plans for monetization or pro features?
@mento_coach Hi Marvin, we do have the plan for the monetization and more pro features. But what's more is that we are creating a complete service that builds the best experience for all kinds of conversations for users. So the monetization will not just for serving a pro version of Powercall, but the pro version of all features on Tico (as you can see on https://tico.app) Feel free to follow us on twitter(https://twitter.com/TicoMsg) to keep yourself updated for our latest progress!
Awesome product!
Amazing Tico 2.0!!! I love it!!!
@shawnchai_sc Thank you! Fell free to give it a try with your team today, it's worth your time!
Something strange. I've created new room (https://tico.chat/powercall?room...), from one my device (macbook) I've succesfully connect. I see my own face in one block. Otherwise on my ubuntu PC there no request for using camera and mic, and no connection with my macbook. On iphone there no streaming video, only taking picture when device requesting camera usage. After if there no connection too Seems to be perfect app, however, there are some bags.
Additionally, I've checked console in both pc: there no errors, unfortunatelly
@dvnovikov Thanks for the report! There might be some issues when visit the web with different browsers, I apologize for that! For now we suggest to use Chrome as the browser and we'll trying to resolve issues on other browsers soon. And iOS devices(iPhone, iPad) is currently not supported, apologize for it again and we'll keep improve the service in the future. Thanks for the support!
@howie_young Something strang: I was using Chrome 79.0.3945.88v on my ubuntu PC, and Tico 2.0 doesn't work. Otherwise on macbook with Chrome 80.0.369.87.116v I can see my own face from webcam
@dvnovikov Thanks for sharing the detail! We'll figure out what happened on it and fix it asap. Big <3 for you
@howie_young Ok, thanks! If you need my help or something to check, I will do it with pleasure)