  1. Home
  2.  → Tico 2.0

Tico 2.0

Start a video meeting in 3 secs.

The easiest way to start a video conferencing. Everyone can build/join a video call room within just 2 clicks (less than 3 secs). Available for up to 20 members and 65 minutes without any registration or downloads.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Howie Young
Howie Young
Maker
Hello guys. I'm Howie. Tico is where better communication happens. What we do is to improve all communication tools and enhance your experiences in communicating with your friends, colleagues and families. It's been a long time that we all suffer from the annoying process when we tried to start a video meeting. But actually it can be really easy nowadays. On Powercall, we narrow down the process of generating a video conferencing to just 2 clicks, you'll be able to start a conversation with video anytime you want in 3 secs finally. Just try it: The two-click to create- https://tico.chat/powercall and the one-click to join- https://tico.chat/powercall?room... Our team has worked hard on the Powercall for months and we are happy to share it with you today. Please a leave comment or feedback if you like or even don't like our design, concept or anything on Tico. I appreciate all the supports and shares. Howie Founder and ❤️@ Tico
Upvote (2)Share
Marvin Hassan
Marvin Hassan
Hi Howie, that looks really good so far. Do you have any plans for monetization or pro features?
Upvote (1)Share
Howie Young
Howie Young
Maker
@mento_coach Hi Marvin, we do have the plan for the monetization and more pro features. But what's more is that we are creating a complete service that builds the best experience for all kinds of conversations for users. So the monetization will not just for serving a pro version of Powercall, but the pro version of all features on Tico (as you can see on https://tico.app) Feel free to follow us on twitter(https://twitter.com/TicoMsg) to keep yourself updated for our latest progress!
UpvoteShare
Wei Ning Lu
Wei Ning Lu
Awesome product!
Upvote (1)Share
Howie Young
Howie Young
Maker
@ning_lu Thank you haha. Feel free to share it with your colleagues maybe!
UpvoteShare
Shawn Chai
Shawn Chai
Amazing Tico 2.0!!! I love it!!!
Upvote (1)Share
Howie Young
Howie Young
Maker
@shawnchai_sc Thank you! Fell free to give it a try with your team today, it's worth your time!
UpvoteShare
Дмитрий Новиков
Дмитрий Новиков
Something strange. I've created new room (https://tico.chat/powercall?room...), from one my device (macbook) I've succesfully connect. I see my own face in one block. Otherwise on my ubuntu PC there no request for using camera and mic, and no connection with my macbook. On iphone there no streaming video, only taking picture when device requesting camera usage. After if there no connection too Seems to be perfect app, however, there are some bags.
Upvote (1)Share
Дмитрий Новиков
Дмитрий Новиков
Additionally, I've checked console in both pc: there no errors, unfortunatelly
Upvote (1)Share
Howie Young
Howie Young
Maker
@dvnovikov Thanks for the report! There might be some issues when visit the web with different browsers, I apologize for that! For now we suggest to use Chrome as the browser and we'll trying to resolve issues on other browsers soon. And iOS devices(iPhone, iPad) is currently not supported, apologize for it again and we'll keep improve the service in the future. Thanks for the support!
UpvoteShare
Дмитрий Новиков
Дмитрий Новиков
@howie_young Something strang: I was using Chrome 79.0.3945.88v on my ubuntu PC, and Tico 2.0 doesn't work. Otherwise on macbook with Chrome 80.0.369.87.116v I can see my own face from webcam
Upvote (1)Share
Howie Young
Howie Young
Maker
@dvnovikov Thanks for sharing the detail! We'll figure out what happened on it and fix it asap. Big <3 for you
Upvote (1)Share
Дмитрий Новиков
Дмитрий Новиков
@howie_young Ok, thanks! If you need my help or something to check, I will do it with pleasure)
UpvoteShare