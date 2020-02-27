Tico 2.0 - Powercall

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Howie Young
Maker
Hello guys. I'm Howie. Tico is where better communication happens. What we do is to improve all communication tools and enhance your experiences in communicating with your friends, colleagues and families. It's been a long time that we all suffer from the annoying process when we tried to start a video meeting. But actually it can be really easy nowadays. On Powercall, we narrow down the process of generating a video conferencing to just 2 clicks, you'll be able to start a conversation with video anytime you want in 3 secs finally. Just try it: The two-click to create- https://tico.chat/powercall and the one-click to join- https://tico.chat/powercall?room... Our team has worked hard on the Powercall for months and we are happy to share it with you today. Please a leave comment or feedback if you like or even don't like our design, concept or anything on Tico. I appreciate all the supports and shares. Howie Founder and ❤️@ Tico
UpvoteShare
Hi Howie, that looks really good so far. Do you have any plans for monetization or pro features?
UpvoteShare
Awesome product!
UpvoteShare