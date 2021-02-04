discussion
Howie Young
MakerFounder, Tico
Hello guys, I'm Howie, founder of Tico. Our team is so excited to bring you something more powerful again. After launched the very-first beta of Wondercall by Tico 9 months ago, we just received amazing feedback from developers, startups and enterprises around the world. That makes us realize that what we made did help many companies resolve their problem and get through the difficult time by upgrading their services with our embedded video call system. So, today we officially launch Wondercall 2.0, which will empower any company to get a zoom-like video call feature and a calendly-like meeting scheduler feature directly on your services. Moreover, we have also made the analysis dashboard to help you know how your users engage with the feature on your websites. And the best part is, all of the implementations can be done in the blink of an eye by simply a ctrl-c + ctrl-v procedure on the code of your service. We can't wait to see more companies use our service to build more awesome features with our service. Feel free to leave any feedback and we will be here to listen for you.
