TickTick Markdown

11 Reviews
Elaine Qin
Maker
Have you also encountered the dilemma when formatting takes much longer than writing? Imagine, or as you might sadly recall, this situation - you’ve meticulously created document for hours with the almost perfect font size, alignment indentation, and paragraph spacing; at the very final stage, your boss wanted some minor changes or your colleague opened it in a wrong way; all your efforts in formatting becomes in vain. This is frustrating, even just to think about it. PDF might be a possible solution pops up in your mind. However, the inflexibility of PDF brings another headache to you. Inspirations are sparkling at your eureka moment, while the flow of ideas is constantly interrupted by sizing, bolding, or listing. We can’t let this happen. Here comes the beauty of Markdown, and that's why I would like to recommend the latest version of TickTick to you. For a quick start, please read through our brief guide in how to use Markdown at TickTick: https://blog.ticktick.com/post/1...
